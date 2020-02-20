Natty Light Wants to Do What No Politician Can: Remove Your Student Loan Debt

For many Americans, the thought of graduating from college fills them with Earth-shattering anxiety and fear. Not because they’re unprepared to enter the workforce or even because they aren’t ready to leave mom and dad just yet. No, they’re filled with anxiety because when they graduate, they’ll finally have to take a look at that gargantuan amount of student loan debt waiting for them. It’s really hard to get stoked to start an office job when you’re staring at $100,000 in debt. If it feels like you’ll never pay off your student loans, you’re not alone.

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and even Mike Bloomberg have mentioned plans to erase student debt. But, unlike the politicians who talk a big game but won’t actually be able to erase your debt, Natty Light is actually going to do it (for a few of you at least). It makes us wish we could vote for a beer for president.

Yes, our favorite bro-centric beer brand is giving away $10,000,000 over the next decade and $1,000,000 this year to help 70 people pay down their student loans. If you’re like many Americans and you’re drowning in a sea of student loans, you have until May to get your cut of the cash money. All you need to do to get a chance at the dough is to use hashtags #contest and #NattyStories on your social media pages and explain why you deserve a share.

We don’t know what we’d do if our student loans were magically wiped out. But, here are a few GIFs demonstrating just how excited we’d be.

Photo: Deagreez (Getty Images)

