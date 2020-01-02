10 Things College Fails to Prepare You For in the Real World

Managing money.

In college, you had an all-inclusive invoice that included tuition, room and board, and your meal plan – and if you were lucky, your parents always paid that bill. If not, you had that handy-dandy financial aid to cover it. Now, not only do you have to pay your way for every expense under the sun, you have to pay back all those loans you took out during school! You have bills up the wazoo and they all come at different times of the month, making it impossible to plan. Your direct deposits from your crappy job seem few and far between and there's never anything left over at the end of the month. And we haven’t even touched on taxes yet! Where was the money management course in college? Non-existent, that's where. (If they'd had it, you would've realized what a rip-off college is.) You’re in the school of hard knocks now, and taking this course pass/fail is not an option.