Living / Life Hacks
college graduate

10 Things Graduates Will Immediately Miss About College

by Mandatory Editors

College students have it so good. But you probably didn’t realize that until after you graduated and entered the real world, with all its demands and disappointments. For four years, you were coddled by professors, fed copious amounts of food, and partook in all the fun campus had to offer. Being surrounded by people your own age in a contained environment was pure bliss…which is why it’s too bad you didn’t appreciate it then. Now, you’d give anything to go back to that safe, collegiate cocoon. Alas, these 10 things to miss about college will make you want to get your Masters.

Cover Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)

The Mandatory graduate’s guide: 10 Practical Tips for Life After College

Good times: Hey, This Is America! Let College Kids Run Free In Their Underwear

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.