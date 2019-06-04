The Mandatory Graduate’s Guide: 10 Practical Tips for Life After College

You need a roommate (but only until you can convince a woman to shack up with you).

Rent is likely going to be your biggest expense; the more roommates you have, the less cash you flush down the toilet. While you might crave solitude (especially if you lived in a dorm throughout college), the first few years post-college are a prime time to save money for the bachelor pad you really want. If you meet a woman you can imagine living with, by all means, cohabitate. (Beware, though, that doing so increases the risk you’ll end up an unwed dad.) Bros before, well, you know.