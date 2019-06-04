Mandatory College / Living / Life Hacks
Graduate Guide

The Mandatory Graduate’s Guide: 10 Practical Tips for Life After College

by Erica Rivera
Photo: Erin Patrice O’Brien (Getty Images)

Commencement isn’t just the end of your education; it’s the beginning of your real life. We were there once (and kind of wish we could go back). Adulthood isn’t easy, but those of us who have survived the tumultuous transition from college graduate to grown-up can help ease the sting with these simple life hacks.

This is America: Let College Kids Run Free In Their Underwear

Yes, please: 72 Percent Of College Grads Would Give Up Instagram Forever To Wipe Their Student Debt Clean

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.