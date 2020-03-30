Coronavirus Deals You Should Take Advantage of Before the Pandemic Ends

We may be in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, but we wouldn’t be Americans if we didn’t shop our way through it. Though malls and retails stores are closing left and right across the country, the internet is always open and ready to take our money. Whether you’re in the market for a new home (preferably somewhere that COVID-19 doesn’t exist), exercise equipment to keep you fit during quarantine, or a sweet tracksuit to keep you comfortable during your epic Netflix binges, retailers want to sell you all you desire — and at deeply discounted prices. These are the coronavirus deals you should take advantage of before the pandemic ends.

1/8 Food Delivery If you weren’t lazy enough to have your meals delivered before, now is the time to take advantage. Many food chains, like Chipotle and Subway, are offering free delivery thanks to coronavirus quarantine.

2/8 Coffee If you identify as a first responder or healthcare worker on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, Starbucks wants to keep you buzzed – for free. Everyone from police officers to paramedics can enjoy a complimentary tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) from the java giant through May 3.

3/8 Apparel Need new kicks or athleisure wear to keep you looking stylish during quarantine? Now is the time to buy. Sportswear companies like Nike have slashed prices and are offering free shipping and extended return windows. Fashion brands will also likely feel the pinch in the coming weeks and will offer deep discounts to entice shoppers to buy online.

4/8 Sporting Goods With gyms shuttered across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are rushing to fill their homes with fitness equipment and sporting goods. While stores like Dick’s are closed, the brand’s online store features flash sales and deep discounts on items available for delivery or contactless curbside pickup.



5/8 Cars Car dealers are struggling to keep customers as showrooms have become danger zones for contamination. Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, and Toyota are just some of the automakers offering special coronavirus financing packages. From interest-free financing for 84 months to deferred payments for up to 120 days, you couldn’t pick a better time to splurge on new car (and avoid germ-infested public transportation in the process). Some automakers will even let you customize and order your car online, then deliver your new ride directly to your driveway.

6/8 Gas You probably aren’t going very far these days, but if you need to fill up, you’re in luck. According to AAA, the national average per gallon is only $2.05, down from $2.67 a year ago. Some pumps in the U.S. have plummeted as $1.55! Now might be the perfect time for a long, scenic drive.

7/8 Mortgages If you’ve been jonesing to own a home, now might be the time to take the leap. The average U.S. fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage is around 3.5 percent, down from around 4.06 percent one year ago. If your job is essential and your salary is stable and sufficient to qualify for a mortgage, your dream house might finally be within reach.

8/8 Travel Jumping on a plane isn’t exactly recommended right now, but you can scoop up some super cheap airline tickets for the future as coronavirus rages. You can also find hotel rooms and cruises on the cheap.

