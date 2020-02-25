Court Rules Jager Logo Isn’t Offensive to Christians, Only the Drink Is to People With Taste Buds

To say that Jägermeister is an acquired taste is the understatement of the millennium. For those who didn’t get initiated into the of this German digestif during their college years, it’s made with 56 different herbs and spices and is thick, dark, and tastes like a chewed up menthol cigarette. Jager comes in a distinctive dark green bottle with a logo featuring a stag with a cross between its horns. Honestly, until a Swiss court brought it up recently, we didn’t even notice it was there.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property recently made an effort to stop the brand from using the logo because it could be seen as “offensive to Christians.” But a Swiss court ruled in the iconic brand’s favor, saying that even though the logo contains a cross and is a reference to Saint Hubert, the patron saint of hunting, it shouldn’t actually offend anyone.

As the tale goes, Hubert was walking through the woods after skipping church. That’s when he spotted a stag on the trail ahead that stared deep into the depths of his soul. A cross appeared above its antlers and it started talking to him in a human voice. It told him that if he didn’t lead a holy life, he’d be headed straight to hell. He decided to sell all of his possessions and become a priest. To honor him, we take double shots of Jager and, according to Switzerland, nobody should be offended by that.

Photo: Jägermeister

