Living / Food & Drink
Jager bottle

New Jägermeister Bottle Is Brilliantly Designed For Summer Sipping

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Jägermeister

When the summer heat starts to kick in, keeping your drinks cold will start to be a priority. There are few things more appalling on a hot day then sticking your hand into a cooler only to be met with lukewarm water surrounding your beloved beers instead of frozen ice. The folks at Jägermeister obviously feel your collective pain because they just launched a product designed to keep all of your favorite summer beverages cold. The kicker is that it’s a drink itself.

Here comes swim trunk season: Low-Carb Beer Promises All the Wonder Without the Beer Gut

It’s called Jägermeister COOLPACK and it looks like a frozen flask. The bottle was designed to chill the liqueur to -18°C really fast. That means the Jager will stay cold for a longer time and it’s the perfect addition to your summer beach cooler. Who doesn’t love afternoon shots of Jager at the beach, right?

Photo: Jägermeister

 

But this isn’t the only liqueur that’d be perfect for beach shots, after dinner sipping, and mixing into your favorite cocktails. Below are some of our best boozy suggestions.

American the booze-iful: The Best Beers To Drink On Your Next Nature Adventure

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.