New Jägermeister Bottle Is Brilliantly Designed For Summer Sipping

Photo: Jägermeister

When the summer heat starts to kick in, keeping your drinks cold will start to be a priority. There are few things more appalling on a hot day then sticking your hand into a cooler only to be met with lukewarm water surrounding your beloved beers instead of frozen ice. The folks at Jägermeister obviously feel your collective pain because they just launched a product designed to keep all of your favorite summer beverages cold. The kicker is that it’s a drink itself.

Here comes swim trunk season: Low-Carb Beer Promises All the Wonder Without the Beer Gut

It’s called Jägermeister COOLPACK and it looks like a frozen flask. The bottle was designed to chill the liqueur to -18°C really fast. That means the Jager will stay cold for a longer time and it’s the perfect addition to your summer beach cooler. Who doesn’t love afternoon shots of Jager at the beach, right?

Photo: Jägermeister

But this isn’t the only liqueur that’d be perfect for beach shots, after dinner sipping, and mixing into your favorite cocktails. Below are some of our best boozy suggestions.

1/6 Amaro Averna Photo: Amaro Averna

2/6 Chambord Photo: Chambord

3/6 Fernet-Branca Photo: Fernet-Branca

4/6 Kahlua Photo: Kahlua



5/6 Patron Citronge Photo: Patron

6/6 Grand Marnier Photo: Grand Marnier

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.