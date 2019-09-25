Jager Cold Brew Is Here to Take a Crap on Our Coffee Addiction

Jäger just got on the cold brew coffee bandwagon. With a combination of 56 botanicals from the digestif plus Arabica coffee, Jägermeister Cold Brew is the boozy bastard child no one asked for. After all, the only thing crazier than a shot of Jäger is a caffeinated shot of Jäger! Now that drinkers can get a buzz and a jolt, they’re sure to make a whole new slew of exciting mistakes (err…we meant “memories”). Since this new cold brew is the equivalent of taking a shot of Four Loko but with much more alcohol, we wonder what kinds of shenanigans you’ll actually get into. That’s we put together a bunch of GIFs that aptly portray just how your night will go after a few swallows of this stuff.

Cover Photo: vasakna (Getty Images)

1/10 Let's Get This Caffeinated Party Started

2/10 The First Shot

3/10 The Second Shot

4/10 The Third Shot



5/10 I'm Feeling Good

6/10 Let's Hit the Town

7/10 Why Am I So Sweaty?

8/10 Things Are Getting Out of Hand



9/10 Why Am I So Tired?

10/10 Uh Oh, Energy Dwindling

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.