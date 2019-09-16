Living / Food & Drink

RANKED! The Best Hot Cocktails to Warm You Up This Fall

by Christopher Osburn

Fall is creeping in, revealing itself in stray red, orange, and yellow leaves cascading onto the hood of your car and forcing you to grab a light sweater as you head out on a crisp, cool evening. Maybe you’ve noticed the tidal wave of pumpkin ales at your local grocery store, too. These little glimpses show us that autumn (and its abysmal weather) will soon become the status quo. How do we remedy this terrible situation? Well, we could all fly to Argentina and soak up their heat. Or we could bundle up, suck it up, and whip up some hot cocktails ASAP. Check out some of our fall favorites below, ranked.

Photo: Anna Bizon (Getty Images)

‘Tis the season: Perfect Pumpkin Beers To Make It Officially Fall

Brews News: 6 Seasonal Beers To Suck On This Fall

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.