Living / Food & Drink
overrated cocktails

Bartender Unapproved: The 9 Most Overrated Cocktails of All Time

by Christopher Osburn

The cocktail renaissance is in full swing. Every major city and tiny burg in the United States is full of high-quality cocktail bars. If you step into one, you’ll be met with a curated, seasonal menu featuring riffs on classic drinks as well as innovative bartender creations. Like you, we love a good cocktail and we can throw back a Negroni or two with the best of them. But not all cocktails are created equal, and standing behind a bar for eight hours a night is enough to make someone bitter about shaking up the same drinks hour after hour. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the most overrated cocktails of all time. Check out their answers below.

Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

Road trip: RANKED! 6 Unbeatable Breweries to Visit

Brewer Approved: The Best American Made Oktoberfest Beers To Drink This Fall

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.