Bartender Unapproved: The 9 Most Overrated Cocktails of All Time

Cadillac Margarita

“At the risk of sounding like a classic cocktail cynic, there are many that come to mind that could be listed as overrated, underwhelming, or at least curious. I think I have to give the No. 1 spot to the Cadillac margarita since Cadillac is supposed to represent a standard in quality, and this drink is just not. On their own, the two elements of this cocktail are just fine. Actually, they’re great. I love a good margarita. And Grand Marnier in a snifter or lightly iced is as delectable a dessert as any. This does not imply that these go well together. This is just another unnecessary use of an orange liqueur. In fact, I suspect that this order is less about a desire to enjoy its flavor and more about the desire to be seen ordering this drink.” – David Bliszcz, bartender at The Franklin in New Orleans