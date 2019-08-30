RANKED! The Best Bourbons for Your Manhattan Cocktails

Bourbon is whiskey made in the USA. It’s at least 51 percent corn and is aged at least two years before being bottled. It’s also the base spirit for some of our favorite classic cocktails, including the Manhattan. On top of your favorite bourbon, the cocktail simply consists of vermouth and bitters. It’s a booze-filled potable that we enjoy whenever possible. Since we love the drink so much, we don’t want to get stuck on a single bourbon brand. Variety is the spice of a drinker’s life, after all. That’s why we ranked our favorite bourbons for mixing into a Manhattan.

1/6 6. Knob Creek You know what you’re getting with a Knob Creek-based Manhattan. It’s rich, sweet, and has subtle hints of cinnamon and vanilla. Photo: Knob Creek

2/6 5. Elijah Craig Small Batch If you enjoy your Manhattans rich, robust, and with a subtle hint of smoke, then Elijah Craig Small Batch should be on your next shopping list. Photo: Elijah Craig

3/6 4. Old Forester Even if you’re not mixing with it, your bourbon shelf isn’t complete without a bottle of Old Forester. If you are mixing with it, you’ll be enjoying the classic, smooth taste a bourbon-based cocktail should have. Photo: Old Forester

4/6 3. Four Roses Single Barrel This isn’t a bourbon for Manhattan novices. Since a Manhattan is pretty much all alcohol anyway, you’ll definitely want to ease your way into this 100-proof, high-rye bourbon. Photo: Four Roses



5/6 2. Woodford Reserve If you enjoy your Manhattans as smooth as a velvet suit straight out of the disco-fueled 1970s, then Woodford Reserve is your jam. Photo: Woodford Reserve

6/6 1. Booker's Normally, we like to sip Booker’s on its own. But with its spiciness and rich, bold flavor, you’re guaranteed this bourbon won’t be overpowered by the other ingredients. Photo: Booker’s

