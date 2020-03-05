Bartender Disapproved: The Worst Cocktails and the People Who Order Them

Bartenders are human just like you. This means that even if they aren’t trying to, they might just happen to judge you and your drink order. They’ll notice if you order a dozen appletinis and wonder why this is your drink of choice. They honestly don’t mean to. They understand that everyone has personal tastes, but they’re going to remember you and your strange or played-out cocktail choice. Don’t believe us? Well, we asked a handful of mixologists to list the worst cocktails and the people who order them. Check out all of their answers below.

Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

1/10 Margarita “ My least favorite cocktail to make is a blended margarita. Everything that makes a margarita perfect, including its flavor, gets diluted when you blend. This cocktail is one everyone enjoys, especially on a hot day. It’s both the best and worst drink.” – Moe Thajib, director of food and beverage at Art and Soul in Washington D.C.

2/10 Mojito “ Every bartender will have a specific cocktail that at one point in their career, they had to make so many times over that it becomes their least favorite. I can never see, drink, or make another pomegranate mojito for that reason – even though it's a good cocktail and most of the bar patrons love it.” – Hjalmar de Boer, food and beverage manager at Conrad New York Midtown in New York City

3/10 Martini “ A martini with a request for no vermouth is my least favorite to make. In my opinion, vermouth adds a delicate nuance to a martini, and is not in any way sweet. Vermouth can get a bad rap which is such a shame.” –Kieran Chavez, beverage director at Boqueria in New York City

4/10 Ramos Gin Fizz “ Ramos Gin Fizz, with the egg white and shaking until foamy. Someone with a unique palate enjoys this drink.” – Steven Staney, general manager of Sombra Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi



5/10 Long Island Iced Tea “ Long Island iced tea. Or worse, its nasty stepsibling, the Blue Motorcycle. It's just garbage. Take everything in your well, dump it in a shaker, add blue garbage, and build yourself a hangover. If anyone ever orders this, talk them out of it and brew them a coffee.” – Natasha DeHart, founder and master blender of BENDT Distilling Company in Lewisville, Texas

6/10 Tequila Sunrise “ Tequila Sunrise. It makes me think that the patron is thinking of a Hollywood movie scene.” – Daniel Sedora, bartender at Time Out Market in Miami

7/10 Frozen Drinks “ I hate making frozen drinks. All of them. But the happy guest makes it worth it. Also, you can bet that one drink got them 'tipsy.' I actually tend to like the people that order frozen drinks; they are polite, always tip exactly 18 percent, usually clean up after themselves, and thank you from the bottom of their (heartland) hearts.” – Abraham Millett, head bartender at Plunge Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

8/10 Mixed Drinks With Expensive Boose “I don't really have a least favorite cocktail. My job is to give people what they want and while it might not make sense, it’s all good. Pappy and ginger ale ($120) or a double Louis XIII and Diet Coke with a lime ($1,200 freaking dollars) -- I'll let their friends judge them.” – Andrew Lamkin, lead mixologist at The Alex Speakeasy in Washington, DC



9/10 Espresso Martini “Espresso martinis. I will say that I definitely have enjoyed them from time to time, but it’s ordered by our friends who have just come of age. It’s a rally drink through and through.” – Alex Pendergrass, bartender at Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island

10/10 Lemon Drop “If I have to pick one worst drink, it would be lemon drops. This is because the most needy groups order a lot of them and then don’t tip well.” – Leah Stumbo, bar manager at Bar Moxy at Moxy Nashville Downtown

