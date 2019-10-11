Living / Food & Drink
cocktail

10 Far Too Common of Ways Your Bartender Is Ruining a Good Cocktail

by Christopher Osburn

Just because a bar looks fancy doesn’t mean their cocktails are held to a high standard. Many posh watering holes and barkeeps still source their sour mix or margarita mix from big plastic jugs and are more than happy to use bottom-shelf tequila or vodka when crafting your drink. Have we made you paranoid yet? Good. There are lots of ways a bartender can ruin your favorite cocktail, and as a conscientious drinker and paying customer, you should be aware of all of them. We’ve done the dirty work for you so you don’t have to imbibe anything subpar ever again.

Photo: filadendron (Getty Images)

Bartender unapproved: The 9 Most Overrated Cocktails of All Time

The 10 B’s of OktoBerfest: From Beers and Brats to Even Better Things

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.