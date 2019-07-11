6 Ways To Get A Bartender’s Attention (Without Looking Like A Dick)

So, you’re stuck in the middle of a crowded saloon, unable to get to the bar. No matter how you try to maneuver, you can’t get a spot close enough to the bartender to get his or her attention. You’re thirsty, annoyed, and willing to do anything to get a frosty brew. It seems like all hope is lost and you’re doomed to waste away in the middle of a crowd of fist-bumping, overly tanned, board-shorts-wearing bros who seem to be ordering 1,000 shots for their fellow bros. Lucky for you, there are a few ways for you to get that beer you crave so much.

Even if you’re not six-foot-six, there are still ways to get a bartender’s attention even when you’re stuck in the middle of a mosh pit of binge-drinkers. These might seem simple, but they actually work. Plus, if you play it right, the bartenders will remember you (for the right reasons) and you won’t have to work hard to order drinks for the rest of the night.

Photo: John Rensten (Getty Images)

Cheers to that: 7 Characteristics of the Perfect Bartender

1/6 Don't Yell The worst thing you can do to get a bartender’s attention is to yell at them. If they didn’t take your order, they’re busy. Yelling nicknames at them is not only going to get them mad, it will guarantee you’re the last one served. Nobody likes being called “chief” anyway.

2/6 Make Eye Contact We’re not saying that you should creepily stare down the bartender like you’re about the bite them. But, just make sure you catch their eye and they’re aware you’re waiting. Even if they don’t look to you then, they’ll remember to come back to you when they’re ready.

3/6 Hold Up Your Money Feel free to show them the money. Just don’t be a dick about it. Don’t wave it around like a sparkler on the Fourth of July. It’s just a $10 bill; treat it as such.

4/6 Don't Mumble When you’re called up, be ready. Don’t stammer and stumble through your drinking choices. Also, don’t panic and order a grasshopper at the last minute. You want an IPA so order an freaking IPA. If you make your order in a clear, easy-to-understand tone, the bartender will be more likely to look to you in the future.



5/6 Be As Visible As Possible You don’t need to be Andre the Giant to get spotted by a bartender in a crowd. But, you do need to make yourself visible. Stand near shorter people and lean towards the bar to make it obvious where you’re headed (or wish you were headed).

6/6 Don't Wave Wildly While you’re waiting to be spotted, you can stick a hand in the air to show that you’re ready to be waited on. But, definitely don’t wave said hand if they don’t call out to you immediately. You’ll look like a jerk and they’ll make a mental note to stay away from you.

The death of the 15-minute cocktail: How Bartenders Produce World-Class Cocktails In Seconds

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.