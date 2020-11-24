Waffle House Gets Its Own Beer, And It Smells Just Like…(Take One Guess)

By now, if you’re a fan of beer, you’ve probably tried Founders Brewing’s iconic Breakfast Stout (or its barrel-aged version Kentucky Breakfast Stout). Not only is it deliciously malty, rich, and full of coffee flavors, as its name dictates, it’s OK to drink it with your sausage, eggs, and toast. But, if waffles are more your thing, Waffle House has a beer for you.

You know Waffle House, the chain of breakfast restaurants that are scattered throughout the country. It’s well known for its (you guessed it) waffles. And since collaborations between breweries and non-breweries are becoming more commonplace, it should come as no surprise that the folks at Waffle House are set to release a beer.

The brand collaborated with Georgia-based brewery Oconee Brewing Company to create a beer called Bacon & Kegs. It’s a 6.5 percent ABV red ale that is said to smell exactly like savory, salty, crispy bacon. Honestly, as fans of everything breakfast and brunch, that’s all we need to know to want to get our hands on this brew. Sadly, if you want to enjoy this salty, smoky, sweet brew you’ll have to wait a little while to get it.

That’s because it won’t be released until Dec. 18. Also, it will only be available at the Greensboro, Georgia brewery. If you want to take a trip there or you live within a short drive, you can grab a six-pack of 12-ounce cans or stop in and grab a pint. We can’t think of a better holiday gift.

Photo: Oconee Brewing Company

