Day Drinker, Yeah! The 10 Best Seasonal Summer Cocktails to Sip in the Sun

The first weeks of quarantine were pretty rough. For much of the country, winter seemed to refuse to give up its grasp of the weather with unseasonably cold temperatures in much of the country and even snow all the way into early May. This made being stuck at home fairly depressing and downright boring. In the last few weeks, we have seen the first real signs of the warmer, sunnier portion of spring and the thought of a sun- and heat-filled summer doesn’t seem too far away. This has us thinking a lot about our favorite sunny day activity: day drinking.

Obviously, our day drinking only occurs after work is completed or on the weekend. Usually, since we’re tired from staring at our computer screens in whatever nook we made into our makeshift office, we opt for a crisp, refreshing beer. Sometimes, when we’re feeling really creative, we opt for a cocktail. But we’re still not going to mix up an elaborate concoction made up of various tinctures, shrubs, multiple spirits, and a whole garden of botanicals. We’re all about simplicity. The faster we make it, the quicker we’ll be able to get our drink on.

To make it as easy as possible, we’ve decided to list our top 10 favorite, fresh, seasonal, and very simple cocktails to mix up for summer. Check them all out below.

Photo: bridgesward (Pixabay)