Bottles and Cans Just Clap Your Hands: The 8 Best Pre-Made Cocktails to Ease Your Quarantine

By now, most of us have been stuck in our homes for weeks because of coronavirus quarantine. We’re working from home, spending extra time with our families, and endlessly scrolling through Netflix without ever watching anything. All in all, we’re bored. Even if we ever dreamed of the delights of working from home in the past, that dream is now a nightmare as we’re trying to complete conference calls while equally bored family members attempt a mid-afternoon karaoke rendition of “Let It Go” from Frozen for whatever reason.

This chaotic living environment and the fear of an outbreak outside our doors is enough to make anyone want to grab an afternoon drink. But we’ve already imbibed more beer than we’re comfortable with and wine before 5 p.m. just seems strange. If only we could have a cocktail (or three) without having to mix them up ourselves. Well, you can. That’s because there are myriad pre-mixed canned cocktails you can order to get your mixed drink fix even in quarantine. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/8 8. Novo Fogo Sparkling Caipirinha If you’ve never had Brazil’s go-to cocktail, the Caipirinha, now’s your chance. This combination of cachaca, lime, and sugar is sparkling, sweet and refreshing. It’s the perfect cocktail for an afternoon spent in your basement pretending you’re actually outside. Photo: Novo Fogo

2/8 7. Pampelonne French 75 We love to order bartender takes on classic mixed drinks whenever we go into a bar. Since we’re not going to go into one for a while, we’ll settle for a canned cocktail instead. Pampelonne’s take on the French 75 features elderflower, juniper, and Meyer lemon all mixed with French wine. Photo: Pampelonne

3/8 6. Cardinal Spirits Vodka Soda Sure, all you need to make a decent vodka soda is vodka, soda water, and a pinch of lime. But, if you don’t want to wrangle up those ingredients, just crack open a vodka soda from Cardinal Spirits. Their simple, low-cal version is made with vodka and soda. That’s it and that’s all we need. Photo: Cardinal Spirits

4/8 5. Cutwater Gin & Tonic The classic gin and tonic is one of our favorite cocktails. It’s pretty easy to make at home with literally two to three ingredients, but we prefer to just crack open a can of this 6.2 percent ABV effervescent canned cocktail featuring gin and grapefruit and cucumber tonic. Photo: Cutwater



5/8 4. Fling Bourbon Smash You might know Boulevard Brewing because of its award-winning beers, but a while back the brand launched a brand of canned cocktails called Fling. This 9 percent ABV pre-made cocktail consists of straight whiskey, vanilla, lemon, and subtle apple flavor. We’ll take five. Photo: Boulevard

6/8 3. Plain Spoke Brandy Old-Fashioned We feel like there’s no wrong time to sip on an Old-Fashioned. But, since the weather still hasn’t warmed up everywhere, the time is definitely right to enjoy this 10 percent ABV combination of brandy, lemon-lime seltzer, bitters, and pure cane sugar. Photo: Plain Spoke

7/8 2. Tip Top Negroni In our opinion, the official drink of spring should be the Negroni. Since we don’t feel like ordering all the ingredients to recreate this bitter, sweet, and gin-filled drink, we’re glad the folks at Tip Top made an authentic version. This 26 percent ABV canned cocktail features gin, red bitters, and sweet vermouth. Photo: Tip Top

8/8 1. Hochstadter's Slow & Low Rock and Rye Obviously, we’re big fans of canned cocktails. But, we don’t know why more brands don’t go the way of Hochstadter’s and literally just can a cocktail at the high proof we know and love. Inside this magical 100-milliliter can, you’ll find a 42 percent ABV cocktail made with spicy rye whiskey, orange peel, and sugary rock candy, Photo: Hochstadter’s

