The 20 Funniest Working From Home Tweets

If you’re lucky enough to be employed right now, you’re likely working from home. When you first got word that you’d be conducting your office job from your living room couch, you were probably overjoyed. Who wouldn’t want to skip the hassle of sitting in rush-hour traffic, avoiding the critical gaze of their boss, and eating yet another ho-hum meal in the cafeteria with that coworker who chews with his mouth open? But now, several weeks into your telecommuting experience, you might be having mixed feelings about shitting (err…toiling) where you eat (live).

Thankfully, Twitter is just as — if not more — active than ever, and users have a lot of hilarious opinions about the new normal when it comes to their careers. These are the 20 funniest working from home tweets. Read ’em and weep — while laughing your ass off. No one’s around to see you anyway.

Expectation vs. Reality: Working at Home in the Age of Coronavirus

CDC: a quarantine has been placed on your area for coronavirus Me: oh no CDC: Please do not leave your house Me: *taking off pants* this is terrible CDC: All office work must be conducted from home until further notice Me: *laying on couch w bag of chips* what a nightmare — Boosh (@whatsupboosh) March 3, 2020

Tips for those of you about to start working from home…

1) Wanking. Get to love it.

2) lunch. It’s a big thing. Your entire day will hinge around this.

3) The Postman. They will appear when you are wanking.

4) Radio on ok. TV on bad.

5) Wanking. — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) March 9, 2020

i like working from home. it’s really nice getting to cry for nine hours a day rather than doing it in 3 minutes bursts in a communal bathroom — jen merritt!!! (@jennifermerr) April 13, 2020

Working at the Office: It would be great to work from home. Working from Home: I can’t wait to go back to the office so I can finally relax. — Justin Miller (@justinmilleresq) April 13, 2020

every woman working from home is doing so on a macbook air on the couch, cup of tea. every man is at a 3-monitor setup with the loudest keyboard he could find at best buy. — DQ mcflurry (@OkButStill) March 21, 2020

Apparently “working from home” means “dear God why can’t I stop eating”. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 17, 2020

I guess we’re about to find out which meetings could’ve been emails after all… — Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) March 8, 2020

don’t understand everyone breathlessly giving or soliciting advice about how to work from home. you just do the work you would normally do but in your pajamas instead. it’s real easy! — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 9, 2020

Pro-tip for couples suddenly working from home together: Get yourselves an imaginary coworker to blame things on. In our apartment, Cheryl keeps leaving her dirty water cups all over the place and we really don’t know what to do about her. — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) March 16, 2020

Pros of working from home:

– No pants

– Loud music Cons of working from home:

– You have to make your own coffee

– You talk to yourself too much — Kelly Vaughn (@kvlly) August 20, 2019

when u forget about a mandatory work call and are currently cosplaying joe exotic pic.twitter.com/iUvzDdlIle — (@eazeyveazey) April 1, 2020

My fiancé just told me he has feelings for someone he met at work this week. He’s been working from home. — Vino(@steelydanalbum) March 25, 2020

Journalists during week (?) of working from home: pic.twitter.com/UYaTnFk31J — Amanda Short (@acs_short) April 13, 2020

working from home be like pic.twitter.com/s7MPFnKluz — emma groom (@egroom21) April 9, 2020

Who needs to see this while working from home ?

(lifeofsterlingnewton / IG) pic.twitter.com/PB9inTHG9e — The Puppies Club (@thepuppiesclub) April 13, 2020

working from home be like … pic.twitter.com/M9VhjzIdXL — The Best Linux Blog In the Unixverse (@nixcraft) April 15, 2020

100% real, totally not fake, photo of me working from home. pic.twitter.com/bFH9MT9gKo — Nick Proctor (@DrProctor14) April 13, 2020

