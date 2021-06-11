Ryan Reynolds Shares Father’s Day Cocktail Recipe (And It Has the Most Outrageous Name)
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to keep things interesting. The latest stunt by the Deadpool star combines both Father’s Day and booze (anyone who’s a parent will completely understand). But what caught our attention isn’t the cocktail recipe per se that Reynolds is hawking on YouTube but rather the title of the signature drink.
It’s called a Vasectomy. Yup, you read that right. Reynolds named his latest Aviation American Gin creation after the medical procedure that makes men sterile.
We don’t know how much Reynolds knows about an actual vasectomy (though surely it’s something he’s considered after fathering three daughters: 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 1-year-old Betty with his wife Blake Lively) but he does know his stuff when it comes to mixing the “mother of all cocktails” otherwise known as the Vasectomy.
How do you make this delicious adult beverage? Well, as Reynolds demonstrates in the video (with a hearty side of snark), you start with a tall glass of ice (“The way children fill our lives with so much joy”). Next, add cranberry juice (“Sweet: just like their little smiles”). Then, pour in some tonic (“So bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long, full night’s sleep”). Finish it off with some lemon juice (“Fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one or store-bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today. The little scamps”) and, of course, Aviation American Gin (“the world’s highest-rated gin for the world’s highest-rated job: dad”). Garnish, stir, and enjoy.
“Mmm, now that is as refreshing as fatherhood,” he says after taking a sip.
We can’t guarantee you’ll feel as fulfilled by fatherhood as Reynolds apparently does, but cocktails? Now those are satisfying every single time.
Cover Photo: YouTube
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Channing Tatum Posts Nude Instagram, Apparently Has an 8-Pack That Leads to His ‘Lost City of D’
Read more here.
Photo: @channingtatum (Instagram)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Fails First-Year Law Exam, Court of Public Opinion Says Stick to What You’re Good At (Which Remains the Real Mystery)
Read more here.
Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
‘Basic Instinct’ Releases X-Rated Version For 30th Anniversary (Wait, So the First One Wasn’t X-Rated?)
Read more here.
Photo: TriStar Pictures
4/10
‘Stillwater’ Trailer Reminds Us That Not All Heroes Wear…Jesus Christ, It’s Jason Bourne
Read more here.
Photo: Focus Features
-
5/10
Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry Apparently Cousins According to Genealogists, Now That Is the ‘Friends’ Reboot We Need
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Launches Makeup Line For Men, Seeks to Normalize Masculine Care (Ballsy Move, Pretty Boy)
Read more here.
Photo: @arod (Instagram)
-
7/10
Justin Bieber Shaves Head After Dreadlocks Backlash, We’re Not Sure It’s an Improvement
Read more here.
Photo: @justinbieber (Instagram)
8/10
Mandatory Questions: Where Does Trevor Noah Stash All Those Quarantine-Style Hoodies While Living in New York?
Read more here.
Photo: @attilathehoneyb (Twitter)
-
9/10
Mandatory Movies: 10 Inspiring Movie Characters Who Served in the Military
Read more here.
Photo: Working Title Films
10/10
Central Perk No More: How ‘Friends’ Characters Would Actually Be Doin’ Today (If We Got The Scripted Reunion Everyone Wanted)
Read more here.
Photo: HBO Max