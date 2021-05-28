Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry Apparently Cousins According to Genealogists, Now That Is the ‘Friends’ Reboot We Need

Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry are best known for their roles as Monica and Chandler on Friends. Their relationship on the ‘90s sitcom evolved from acquaintances to pals to lovers to spouses to parents. But now, genealogists say Cox and Perry are not just co-stars but also cousins!

Researches at genealogy site MyHeritage have determined that the actors are 11th cousins, sharing two relatives, William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, a married couple that lived in England around 500 years ago.

“We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related,” Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage, told CNN. “This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher.”

Any Friends fan will recall the scene in which Phoebe Buffay catches Monica and Chandler about to get it on; when she realizes what she’s seeing, she screams, “My eyes! My eyes!” A table-read of that scene was teased in a trailer for the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Given this new real-life info about Cox and Perry, though, we have to wonder: why not do a reboot with this familial bloodline twist? It’d be far more entertaining to see one of TV’s favorite couples grapple with the realization that they’re not just husband and wife – they’re kissing cousins! As for how that revelation would impact their children, well, that might just be the stuff of a horror movie…which we’d also be totally down to see.

Come on, Hollywood, just once let art imitate life. We’d watch – and we wouldn’t fear any eye damage, either.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

