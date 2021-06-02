Watch Irish Twitter Fan-Boy Over Matt LeBlanc Moment in ‘Friends’ Reunion (Italian Twitter Grateful to Be Rid of Joey Tribbiani and His Meatball Sub Love)

Matt LeBlanc is now a meme…for an unlikely audience. After Friends: The Reunion show aired on HBO Max last week, Twitter went nuts for a moment when LeBlanc, seated with his arms crossed, collectively reminded the social media platform’s users of a beloved Irish uncle or cousin.

“He looks like the Irish Uncle with a heart of gold,” one Twitter user explained. “He’s behind the times, rough round the edges, loves life, his family, his cattle and you, hugs like a bear, drinks like a fish, talks the hind legs off a donkey and punched that guy in the gob who slagged off your gay partner.”

He looks like the Irish Uncle with a heart of gold. He’s behind the times, rough round the edges, loves life, his family, his cattle and you, hugs like a bear, drinks like a fish, talks the hind legs off a donkey and punched that guy in the gob who slagged off your gay partner — Keith Brennan (@HawHillFarm) May 30, 2021

The rest of Twitter agreed, and continued to fan boy over the actor.

Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI — Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021

matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA — Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 30, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY — Dean Tāne (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looks like the Dad on Christmas that is happy to see you open your gifts even though he doesn’t know what any of them are cos your Mum got them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi — Gem (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021

Cmere to me what is it you’re studying now? Oh law right right very good ah jesus sure i’ll know who to ring so the next time i get myself into a bit of trouble!! pic.twitter.com/i0Nb8R6mzg — sophie (@lyonsteafan) May 29, 2021

You might throw on another pint there Tommy when you’re ready pic.twitter.com/NtvG26oSsW — Conor Gallagher (@ConorGallaghe_r) May 29, 2021

We’re happy Irish Twitter has a new role model in LeBlanc. We can only imagine that Italian Twitter is grateful to be rid of Joey Tribbiani, one of the most obnoxious Italian characters TV has ever seen. (Two words: meatball sub.)

