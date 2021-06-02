Culture / Entertainment
Matt LeBlanc

Watch Irish Twitter Fan-Boy Over Matt LeBlanc Moment in ‘Friends’ Reunion (Italian Twitter Grateful to Be Rid of Joey Tribbiani and His Meatball Sub Love)

by Mandatory Editors

Matt LeBlanc is now a meme…for an unlikely audience. After Friends: The Reunion show aired on HBO Max last week, Twitter went nuts for a moment when LeBlanc, seated with his arms crossed, collectively reminded the social media platform’s users of a beloved Irish uncle or cousin.

“He looks like the Irish Uncle with a heart of gold,” one Twitter user explained. “He’s behind the times, rough round the edges, loves life, his family, his cattle and you, hugs like a bear, drinks like a fish, talks the hind legs off a donkey and punched that guy in the gob who slagged off your gay partner.”

The rest of Twitter agreed, and continued to fan boy over the actor.

We’re happy Irish Twitter has a new role model in LeBlanc. We can only imagine that Italian Twitter is grateful to be rid of Joey Tribbiani, one of the most obnoxious Italian characters TV has ever seen. (Two words: meatball sub.)

Cover Photo: HBO Max

MORE NEWS: