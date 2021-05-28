Kim Kardashian Fails First-Year Law Exam, Court of Public Opinion Says Stick to What You’re Good At (Which Remains the Real Mystery)

Kim Kardashian – is there anything she can’t do? Why, yes, thanks for asking. There is one very specific thing she definitely cannot do, and that’s become a lawyer.

In a newly released clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the SKIMS founder admitted that she failed the “baby bar,” or the first-year law exam. “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” the 40-year-old billionaire confides in siblings Kourtney and Khloe. (Is anyone surprised by this news?)

The reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur had fleeting dreams of becoming an attorney just like her father, the late Robert Kardashian, best known for his role on the defense team in the epic O.J. Simpson trial in 1995.

The state of California doesn’t require a law degree to take the notorious bar exam (that explains a lot). So Kardashian got it into her head that she could become Kim K, Esq. on her brains alone (pause for uproarious laughter here) and, OK, a four-year apprenticeship with a couple of attorneys.

But she needed a score of 560 to pass the baby bar. She pulled a 474.

“I am a failure,” she said. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Don’t give up, Kim. Just stick to what you do best: posting swimsuit selfies on Instagram. Trust us, no one has you beat in that department.

