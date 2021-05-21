Ranked! Our 10 Favorite Takeaways From the New ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer (Including Surprise Guest Stars We’re Most Excited For)

You’ve waited patiently for your Friends and they’re finally here. Yes, HBO Max just dropped the trailer for the long-delayed Friends: The Reunion special, and it’s packed with more nostalgia than you could fit in a Central Perk cappuccino mug.

The reunion, which streams on May 27, is an unscripted and unabashedly sentimental look back at the hit ‘90s series with the original cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

“I think it’s going to lift a lot of people’s spirits,” Schwimmer said of the reunion show during a recent virtual WarnerMedia upfront presentation.

We think, so, too. Here are our 10 favorite takeaways from the new Friends reunion trailer.

Cover Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)