Ranked! Our 10 Favorite Takeaways From the New ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer (Including Surprise Guest Stars We’re Most Excited For)
You’ve waited patiently for your Friends and they’re finally here. Yes, HBO Max just dropped the trailer for the long-delayed Friends: The Reunion special, and it’s packed with more nostalgia than you could fit in a Central Perk cappuccino mug.
The reunion, which streams on May 27, is an unscripted and unabashedly sentimental look back at the hit ‘90s series with the original cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
“I think it’s going to lift a lot of people’s spirits,” Schwimmer said of the reunion show during a recent virtual WarnerMedia upfront presentation.
We think, so, too. Here are our 10 favorite takeaways from the new Friends reunion trailer.
Cover Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
1/10
10. The friends are back on the original set.
The cast reunited on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, the same location where the show filmed for 10 seasons. The apartment set has been completely rebuilt to mimic the original one.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
2/10
9. The women have not aged. The men most definitely have.
It must be all that Smart Water she drinks, but Jennifer Aniston looks just as lovely as she did back in her heyday. Ditto for Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who have unbelievable skin that simply doesn’t age. Unfortunately, the men have not held up as well. David Schwimmer’s face looks deformed, Matt LeBlanc is all beefed up (in a bad way), and Matthew Perry looks like a depressed chipmunk. Double standards in Hollywood, anyone?
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
-
3/10
8. A table read reveals the cast has no problems slipping right back into character.
The moment where Phoebe walked in on Monica and Chandler about to get it on and screamed, “My eyes! My eyes!” Classic.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
4/10
7. They’ll have to answer the tough questions.
OK, we don’t know how tough they’ll be, but Friends: The Reunion will include a sit-down interview with James Corden.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
-
5/10
6. They also get tested on trivia.
How well do they know their former characters and storylines? Pretty darn well it would appear from the glimpse we got at their trivia game, reminiscent of the Season 4 episode “The One with the Embryos.”
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
6/10
5. The guest-star list is red hot.
Look for 15 celebrity guest stars, including fan favorites like Tom Selleck, Maggie Wheeler, and Reese Witherspoon in addition to new faces like Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber on the reunion show.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
-
7/10
4. It’s full of warm fuzzies.
If the trailer is any indication, you’ll need some tissues nearby, too. Even Matthew Perry warned in the trailer that he was going to cry.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
8/10
3. Everyone is still debating if Ross and Rachel were on a break.
Finally, the cast gets to weigh in on this timeless topic.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
-
9/10
2. The Barcaloungers are back.
They just have more heft to heave this time around.
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)
10/10
1. The ‘holiday armadillo’ returns, too.
It’s time to learn about Hanukkah, kids!
Photo: HBO Max (YouTube)