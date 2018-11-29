The 10 Best-Selling Classic Cocktails Around The World

Classic cocktails usually have two traits: they’re delicious and feature a lot of alcohol. The best combine drinkability with a solid kick.

However, not all cocktails are created equal. Many go through refinements or quickly become fads…remember “the hurricane”?

These cocktails are not only delicious, but they’ve also proved their reliability and popularity time and time again. So kick back and grab something to sip on as we look at the world’s most popular cocktails.

1/10 Mojito Proving simple is better, the mojito is as tasty as it is easy to make. Cuban rum, lime juice, and a dash of sugar (add a mint leaf if you're feeling fancy). Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

2/10 Espresso Martini The perfect night-starter includes mixing Kahlua, vodka, and espresso. This cocktail is a kick in a glass. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Pernod Ricard

3/10 Moscow Mule Refreshing ginger beer, a smooth vodka, and a lime wedge is perfect on hot summer days. But do we really need that copper mug? Photo: April Greer for the Washington Post (Getty Images)

4/10 Manhattan Vermouth, bitters, and a solid bourbon are all you need for this drink. It's a classic for a reason. Photo: Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post (Getty Images)



5/10 Margarita The world's most popular tequila delivery mechanism. The margarita is as versatile as it is tasty. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

6/10 Daiquiri Blended or shaken? Daiquiris are like adult fruit smoothies, and one of the best reasons to grab some rum. Photo by Deb Lindsey for the Washington Post (Getty Images)

7/10 Martini The martini may be up here just because so many people like saying "shaken, not stirred." Booze mixed with booze means it works and works fast, in gin or vodka form. Photo: Ivano Piva/REDA&CO/UIG (Getty Images)

8/10 Whiskey Sour A simple, hardy drink that is a great way to try new kinds of bourbon. Lemon juice, good bourbon, and some sugar go a long way. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post (Getty Images)



9/10 Negroni Simply mixing sweet vermouth, gin, and some Campari creates a light, sweeter drink that goes down smooth. Negronis let anyone enjoy a fruity drink without expressly saying so. Photo: Deb Lindsey for the Washington Post (Getty Images)

10/10 Old Fashioned Fittingly, the old fashioned is one of the older cocktails but it hasn't lost a step. Mixed with rye bourbon, bitters, a sugar cube, and a splash of soda, it's unpretentious but delicious. Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

