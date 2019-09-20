Living / Food & Drink
Oktoberfest

Brewer Approved: The Best American-Made Oktoberfest Beers to Drink This Fall

by Christopher Osburn

It’s that special time of year when you pull out your lederhosen, locate a giant glass mug, get shit-faced, and slur some impolite German phrases. Yes, Oktoberfest, the annual Munich-based beer festival, is upon us, running from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6 this year. We already had our fill of IPAs, pale ales, wheat beers, and hard seltzers for the year and are ready to drink rich, malty Märzen-style beer. We’ll get our fill of German brands like Spaten, Augustiner, Weihenstephaner, and Hofbrau when this two-week excuse to drink rolls around, but what else is out there for our Oktoberfest imbibing pleasure? We spoke to some of the most well-known brewers in the U.S. and asked them what their favorite American-made Oktoberfest beers are. Check them all out below. And don’t forget the pretzels!

Photo: Frank Grtner / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Stranger things: The Weirdest Cocktails You Can Find On The Internet

Good spirits: RANKED! The Best Bourbons For Your Old Fashioned

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.