Living / Food & Drink
National IPA Day

6 Fascinating Facts About India Pale Ales For National IPA Day (August 1)

by Christopher Osburn

It’s not every day we get to celebrate the smooth, bitter taste of a delicious India Pale Ale. Alright, it is every day, but Aug. 1 is National IPA Day so we’re feeling extra hoppy about them. Like all beer, the history behind them is bottomless, along with the fascinating facts that go with. That’s why we decided to share our interesting IPA facts with you, along with some of our top picks to help you celebrate the day. Drink semi-responsibly.

Photo: David Prahl (Getty Images)

Drink like a fish: The Best Beers To Take A Bite Out Of Shark Week

Bottoms up: RANKED! The Best Entry-Level Scotches For National Scotch Day

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.