6 Fascinating Facts About India Pale Ales For National IPA Day (August 1)

The IPA Isn’t The Most Popular Beer Style

In the U.S., the IPA is king so it might seem like it’s the most popular style in the world. In fact, the lager is actually the most popular style in the world with China’s Snow lager being the most popular beer brand in the world. It’s likely you’ve never tried this beer, but billions of others have so it doesn’t matter how popular you think your local IPA is.

Which is why you should try: Ballast Point Sculpin.