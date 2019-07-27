The Best Beers To Take A Bite Out Of Shark Week

The greatest week of the summer is upon us. Yes, we’re talking about Shark Week. Since 1988, we’ve eagerly awaited the annual magical Discovery Channel week honoring the terrifying ocean predator. In addition to bingeing on shark documentaries, we’re celebrating this year’s Shark Week (July 28 – Aug. 4) with our favorite shark-themed beers. Check them all out below — and watch out for fins!

Photo: Aaron Martin / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/6 Breckenridge Cherry Jaw-Some Breckenridge Jaw-Some just dropped in honor of Shark Week 2019. This subtly salty and sour cherry lime-aid beer is blood red and proceeds of its sale go to marine conservation charity Project AWARE. Photo: Breckenridge Brewery

2/6 Cisco Shark Tracker Nantucket might be the best place for a brewery to release a shark-themed beer. Also, it helps that this light lager was created in collaboration with ocean protection and shark-saving charity OCEARCH. Photo: Cisco

3/6 Landshark Lager A favorite beer of beachgoers, Landshark Lager is the flagship beer of Parrot heads and the perfect beer for Shark Week. Photo: Landshark Lager

4/6 Lost Coast Great White We probably don’t have to explain why Belgian-style wheat beer adorned with a cartoon great white shark is appropriate for Shark week. So we won’t. Photo: Lost Coast



5/6 Narragansett Lager Throughout the 1975 film Jaws, Quint (Robert Shaw) drinks and crushes cans of Narragansett Lager. The beer was so popular that for the past few years, the brewery has released 1975 throwback cans. Photo: Narragansett

6/6 Port Brewing Shark Attack This double red ale is hoppy and crisp and perfectly pairs with documentaries about sharks. Photo: Port Brewing

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.