Shark Week Beers

The Best Beers To Take A Bite Out Of Shark Week

by Christopher Osburn

The greatest week of the summer is upon us. Yes, we’re talking about Shark Week. Since 1988, we’ve eagerly awaited the annual magical Discovery Channel week honoring the terrifying ocean predator. In addition to bingeing on shark documentaries, we’re celebrating this year’s Shark Week (July 28 – Aug. 4) with our favorite shark-themed beers. Check them all out below — and watch out for fins!

Photo: Aaron Martin / EyeEm (Getty Images)

