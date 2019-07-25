Living / Food & Drink
Scotch

RANKED! The Best Entry-Level Scotches For National Scotch Day

by Christopher Osburn

Scotch can be intimidating. It might seem like a stuffy, overpriced spirit imbibed in peculiar-looking drams by mustachioed, monocle-wearing gentlemen in tweed sport coats. Well, it is enjoyed by gentlemen who resemble that, but it’s also a style that’s easy to jump into without a vast knowledge of the Scottish Highlands, fly fishing, or a taste for haggis. We’ve ranked our favorite entry-level bottles of scotch so you can stock up in time for National Scotch Day on July 27.

Photo: Johnce (Getty Images)

