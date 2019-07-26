The Strangest Movie and TV Drinks We Dare You to Try

We love movies and television. In fact, after eating and sleeping, our favorite activity is watching fictional characters make messes of their lives for our amusement. Movies and TV make us laugh and cry; sometimes, they even make us thirsty with the delicious, refreshing beverages characters indulge in. The only problem is that some of these drinks don’t actually exist. (Not that our inner drinker cares.) These are the various strange (and sometimes appealing) drinks from movies and TV that we’d love to sip on.

Cover Photo: FX

1/6 Wolf Cola ('It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia') Frank (Danny DeVito) created Wolf Cola as a money laundering scheme, but somehow it actually began to sell. Sadly, it was because it became the official cola of a terrorist organization. We don’t know what it tastes like (we assume cola), but we’d still like to try it.

2/6 Butterbeer ('Harry Potter' Film Series) We all have an idea of what Butterbeer tastes like, but we can assume it tastes like butterscotch (maybe?). It’s non-alcoholic but seems like it would be good with a little rum added to it. Regardless, Harry Potter and his wizard friends love it so we want to try it.

3/6 Duff Beer ('The Simpsons') Maybe the most famous fictional drink in television history, Duff Beer is the go-to brew for Homer Simpson (and other barflies at Moe’s Tavern). The only place to actually try a real version of Duff Man’s favorite beer is The Simpsons area at Universal Studios.

4/6 Fight Milk ('It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia') Like Wolf Cola, Fight Milk is another brand from the Always Sunny gang. Charlie created the drink “for bodyguards, by bodyguards,” even though he and co-conspirator Mac definitely aren’t bodyguards. It’s touted as the first alcoholic, milk-based protein drink. Oh yeah, the milk comes from crows. That’s right, crows.



5/6 Minotaur Energy Drink ('Role Models') The 2008 film Role Models, starring Paul Rudd and Sean Williams Scott, seems to be largely forgotten in the comedy world. One of the biggest takeaways from the movie was the fictional energy drink company the duo worked for called Minotaur. We’d love to “taste the beast” even though it’s probably just Red Bull under a different name.

6/6 Slurm ('Futurama') Slurm might be the grossest drink on our list. OK, it’s definitely the grossest. This drink from Futurama is extremely addictive and Fry and the rest of the crew can’t get enough of it. Like all good things, the story of what Slurm is made from is Soylent Green-esque dark. That’s because it’s goo from some slug-like alien. Just like Fry, we don’t care and would sip on it anyway.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.