RANKED! The 6 Worst Cocktails You Can Order At A Bar

Before you hit the bar, you usually know what you want to order, but sometimes the bartender gets pushy, you panic, and end up with an embarrassing or unappetizing cocktail that you didn’t really want. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. But, just because your trip to the saloon was less than ideal (and you ended up having to chug an amaretto on the rocks), that doesn’t mean you should continue to embarrass yourself on future trips. Just make sure you don’t order any of these cocktails if you know what’s good for you.

1/6 6. Tequila Sunrise Unless you’re one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones, you probably shouldn’t order a tequila sunrise at a bar. Tequila, orange juice, and grenadine? Yeah, that’s a pretty low bar in terms of flavor.

2/6 5. Pickleback If you’re still ordering picklebacks, then you’re a little late to the party. This shot of pickle juice directly before a shot of whiskey was really popular a few years ago. Now, it’s a little played out. Feel free to order it, but there’s no guarantee your bartender won’t think you’re a complete tool.

3/6 4. White Russian Don’t order a white Russian. Just don’t. We get it, you consider Jeffrey Lebowski your cinematic idol. That doesn’t mean you need to sip on this vodka, heavy cream, and coffee liqueur-based drink. If you order it, you’ll look like you’ve never been to a bar before.

4/6 3. Lemon Drop You probably think that since you like vodka and lemon juice, you’ll like lemon drops. Well, you might, but that doesn’t mean you should ever order this cloyingly sweet, tart cocktail (or shot). Just stick to that rum and Coke you’ve been sipping all night.



5/6 2. Long Island Iced Tea The Long Island iced tea is super boozy and we love that. The only problem is that the amount of booze makes it an annoying drink for bartenders to make. It's an over-the-top cocktail that will make you look like you literally turned 21 before you walked into the bar.

6/6 1. Vodka and Red Bull A few years ago, Red Bull and vodka was all the rage. It’s a pretty simple two-ingredient “cocktail.” It’s the drink of bros and is a surefire way to get your heart to explode in the middle of the dance floor at the club.

