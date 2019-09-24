Living / Food & Drink
porters

Brewer Approved: 7 Full-Flavor Porter Beers to Bring Fall Into Full Swing

by Christopher Osburn

Porters, named for the actual porters of London, are beers made with dark malts that taste roasted, almost coffee-like. They’re the OG dark beer style. We love drinking porters during fall, as do brewers. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite porters to ease us into the autumn season. After a long day of leaf-peeping or before you start carving that pumpkin, pour yourself one of these fine brews.

Photo: urbazon (Getty Images)

