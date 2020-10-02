Living / Food & Drink

Mandatory Staff Picks: Ranking the 10 Tastiest Autumn Ales

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Emely (Getty Images)

Fall is finally here and it’s time to embrace the changing of the leaves, the slight chill in the air, warm sweaters, and of course fall beers. While we spent much of summer sipping on wheat beers, pale ales, and IPAs, autumn is the perfect time for lagers, marzens, stouts, and porters.

To help you out, we decided to list 10 of our favorite fall beers. Check them all out below.

RANKED! The Funniest Characters From ‘The Office’

RANKED! 12 Mandatory Podcasts For This Quarantine Life

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.