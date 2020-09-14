Living / Food & Drink

Let It Go: Why No Beer Festival Is Better Than Any Virtual Beer Festival This Year

by Christopher Osburn
Usually, when summer turns to fall, our attention turns towards Oktoberfest and various other food and drinks festivals. But obviously this year is a little different. So, instead of buying tickets to various beer fests and wandering around a stadium drinking samples of beer all day, we’ll do it virtually from the comfort of our own home.

To help you find the right virtual beer festival for you, we decided to make a list of some of the best events to (not) attend this fall. Check them all out below.

