Let It Go: Why No Beer Festival Is Better Than Any Virtual Beer Festival This Year

Photo: recep-bg (Getty Images)

Usually, when summer turns to fall, our attention turns towards Oktoberfest and various other food and drinks festivals. But obviously this year is a little different. So, instead of buying tickets to various beer fests and wandering around a stadium drinking samples of beer all day, we’ll do it virtually from the comfort of our own home.

To help you find the right virtual beer festival for you, we decided to make a list of some of the best events to (not) attend this fall. Check them all out below.

1/8 New Hampshire Brewers Festival (Sept. 12) If you’re anywhere near Manchester, New Hampshire, you probably look forward to the NH Brewers Festival every summer. This year, it’s a little different with a “drive-thru” event and a virtual beer tasting instead of the usual festival.

2/8 NYS Virtual Craft Beer Tasting Experience (Sept. 26) New York is one of the biggest craft brewing states in America. At the end of September, you can sample beers from the state (shipped directly to your home) while you attend a Zoom-based tasting experience live from a different New York State brewery for each session.



3/8 Droptoberfest Virtual Oktoberfest (Sept. 26) This California-based virtual Oktoberfest was created as a way to enjoy the beer-fueled event without having to leave the comfort of your home. Featuring nine craft beers from California-based breweries. the event will also include trivia, music, and, according to the site, magic.

4/8 Virtual Memphis Beer Festival (Oct. 3) If you live in Memphis and you want to attend this virtual beer festival from your living room couch, all you need to do is purchase a ticket, pick up the beers (or have them delivered to your door), and log in on Oct. 3 to join a virtual tap room zoom with brewers.



5/8 Craft Beer Long Beach Virtual Edition (Oct. 10 and 11) This event usually takes place at a local venue, but this year the festival is going virtual. Featuring local breweries, businesses, and artists, tickets are extremely limited.

6/8 Great American Beer Festival (Oct. 16-17) The Great American Beer Festival is the premiere beer event in the country. Originally, the event was supposed to take place from Sept. 24-26 at the Colorado Convention Center. Obviously, due to COVID, that was cancelled, and the event was changed to an online experience instead.



7/8 The Ohio Craft Brewers Association Ale-O-Ween (Oct. 19) Usually held in Dayton, Ohio, last year this event featured over 120 beers from 43 Ohio-based breweries. This year, the event is still going on, but virtually instead of at its usual site.

8/8 Beer Fest2U (Oct. 24) A website called Beverages2U is holding a virtual beer festival on Oct. 24. After you purchase tickets, they’ll deliver a case of 24 Pennsylvania and national craft beers to drink during the event.

