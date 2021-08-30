Ranked! 10 Beach Beers You Will Not Regret As You Fry in the Remaining Summer Sun

Photo: M. Okimoto & G. Kaye (Getty Images)

Summer is almost over. We understand that for some of you that’s really tough to hear. Fall with its light sweaters, falling leaves, and pumpkin spice air fresheners will be here before you know it. But don’t worry too much. It shouldn’t keep you up at night stressing about what your Halloween costume is going to be. There are still weeks of humid, hot days left to finally take that trip to the beach. Whether it’s a large lake, small pond, the ocean, or a sand dumped next to an above-ground pool, a trip to the beach deserves the right beer.

To help you out, we decided to make a handy dandy list of the best beach beers to drink on these dwindling summer days. To make it even easier, we ranked them. Keep reading below to see them ranked from ten to one.