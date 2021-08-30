Ranked! 10 Beach Beers You Will Not Regret As You Fry in the Remaining Summer Sun
Summer is almost over. We understand that for some of you that’s really tough to hear. Fall with its light sweaters, falling leaves, and pumpkin spice air fresheners will be here before you know it. But don’t worry too much. It shouldn’t keep you up at night stressing about what your Halloween costume is going to be. There are still weeks of humid, hot days left to finally take that trip to the beach. Whether it’s a large lake, small pond, the ocean, or a sand dumped next to an above-ground pool, a trip to the beach deserves the right beer.
To help you out, we decided to make a handy dandy list of the best beach beers to drink on these dwindling summer days. To make it even easier, we ranked them. Keep reading below to see them ranked from ten to one.
10) Brooklyn Summer Ale
No summer is complete without drinking Brooklyn Summer Ale at least once. If you haven’t cracked one open yet, bring this light, crisp, slightly citrusy pale ale with you on your final beach excursion.
9) Kona Longboard Lager
Pretty much every Kona beer was created to be imbibed at the beach. Longboard Lager just might be the best. It’s light, thirst-quenching, crisp, and tastes even better with your feet in the sand.
8) Allagash White
Allagash White tastes like summer in a can. This sessionable wheat beer is slightly spicy, citrus-centric, and perfectly crushable on a hot, steamy day at the beach.
7) Terrapin High And Hazy
Sometimes hazy IPAs can be fairly high in alcohol. The best part about Terrapin’s High And Hazy, besides being filled with bright citrus and juicy tropical fruit flavors, is lower in alcohol than some of its counterparts.
6) Creature Comforts Tropicalia
This 6.6% IPA is known for its juicy, fruity, complex flavor that’s well-suited for drinking on a hot day. It’s slightly hoppy with hints of mango, peach, tangerine, grapefruit, and very little bitterness at the finish.
5) Corona Extra
No beach beer list is complete without Corona Extra. It’s the classic, simple, refreshing beach beer you crave when your bare feet are covered in sand. It’s okay on its own, but is propelled into greatness with a slice of lime.
4) Dogfish Head SeaQuench
When Dogfish Head launched SeaQuench a few years ago, we didn’t realize how important this summery beer would become. It’s salty, fresh, and filled with bright, tangy citrus flavors.
3) Lawson's Sip of Sunshine
You might believe that this 8% New England-style IPA is a little heavy for the beach. But, if you’re the type of drinker to take your time while you enjoy the ocean breeze, this juicy, hazy beer is for you.
2) Narragansett Fresh Catch
If you’re a Narragansett fan, you’d probably insert its iconic lager here and enjoy it on the beach in the classic 1975 ‘Jaws’ can. But we believe the best Narragansett beer for the beach is the fresh, citrus filled Fresh Catch.
1) Bell's Lager of the Lakes
Bell’s has a whole range of beer that fit in perfectly at the beach. But, in our opinion, the best is the light, crisp, highly crushable Lager of the Lakes.
