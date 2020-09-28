RANKED! 12 Mandatory Podcasts For This Quarantine Life

In the last half year, while we’ve been quarantining, we’ve had a lot of extra free time to binge watch TV, read some of the classic novels we’ve never gotten to, and listen to a whole slew of random podcasts. From comedy to true crime to interviews, we honestly can’t get enough of our favorite podcasts. We listen to each episode and then eagerly await the new episode dropping the following day or week.

Since this virus doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, we figured the time was right to let you in on the podcasts we’ve been listening to. Check them all out below, ranked for your listening pleasure.

1/12 12. Bananas For Bonanza It should be noted that this is a satirical podcast. Andy Daly plays a man name Dalton Wilcox, also known as the “Poet Laureate of the West.” Wilcox, along with Matt Taylor (Matt Gourley) and Amy Sleeverson (Maria Bamford) watch episodes of the Western television drama Bonanza and break them down in a funny, sardonic way. Photo: Earwolf

2/12 11. Bill Bert Podcast When the world went into quarantine, one of the first normal activities to go was stand-up comedy. That’s why the Bill Bert Podcast is so great. It’s a glimpse into the lives of comedians Bill Burr and Bert Kreischer as they chat about their lives, careers, and the world. Photo: All Things Comedy



3/12 10. Invisibilia Based on the idea that unseen forces control human behavior and shape everything that makes us human, hosts Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin (and previously Lulu Miller) take a deep dive into the science behind who and why we are. Photo: NPR

4/12 9. Lore Hosted by Aaron Mahnke and backed by a spooky soundtrack, Lore is a look at the mysterious, folklore, and overall strange stories that have impacted and still impact people all over the world. Photo: Grim and Mild



5/12 8. The Mortified Podcast If you don’t know anything about Mortified, check out the show on Netflix for a little background. This is literally a podcast where people read their childhood journals. They’re cringey, embarrassing, sad, sometimes hilarious, and always poignant. Photo: Radiotopia

6/12 7. Oh, Hello: The Podcast Oh, Hello was a Broadway show that featured fictional, creepy, bachelor New Yorkers Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland. Based on characters that were featured on Comedy Bang Bang as well as Comedy Central’s Kroll Show, the duo is portrayed by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. For some reason they decided to do a podcast and it’s surreal, strange, and uproariously funny. Photo: Oh, Hello



7/12 6. Revisionist History Revisionist History is a podcast about a historical event or happening and why we got it all wrong. Hosted by Malcolm Gladwell, the podcast takes deep dives into the likes of McDonald’s changing their french fry recipe and the story of a college football star and CTE. Photo: Pushkin Industries

8/12 5. Armchair Expert You might know Dax Shepard as an actor, but he also enjoys having candid conversations with people about their stories, struggles, and events that made them who they are. This is why he started a podcast to do just that. Photo: Armchair Umbrella



9/12 4. The Daily This easily digestible, 20-minute podcast from The New York Times is hosted by Michael Barbaro. Recent episodes include a look at the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court battle for the vacant Supreme Court justice spot, and a snapshot of children returning to school in these very strange times. Photo: The New York Times

10/12 3. This American Life This Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast is a must-listen for fans of well-written, entertaining radio. Host Ira Glass (and his army of producers) brings the world different, unique stories of people and events every week. Photo: NPR



11/12 2. SmartLEss Hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, this podcast was created in an effort to unite and entertain people through shared experiences and fun banter. Each episode, the hosts have a surprise mystery guest. They’ve included Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Seth Rogen. Photo: Apple Podcasts

12/12 1. Criminal Criminal is the perfect bite-sized crime-based podcast. Each episode features a different true crime. Some of the more notable episodes dealt with the story of the man who was found frozen to death after trying to drink anti-freeze and the a woman who was thought to be murdered but might have actually been killed by an attacking owl. Photo: Radiotopia

