8 Easy Hot Cocktails You Can Brew Up on the Stove (Anything to Get You Through the Holidays)

The holidays haven’t even started, and people already have their Christmas decorations up. Clearly this is going to be a long winter, meaning all the more reason you’ll want a little hand from Santa’s helpers (Jack, Jim and Jameson). Enter the spiced goodness of hot holiday cocktails, exactly what you need to get through a month of your mother telling you to cut your hair while Aunt Mary lets her dog shit the rug (again). All that’s required to brew up classic hot drinks are a few everyday ingredients and a working stovetop, which conveniently doubles as a heater (broke millennial hack, an early Christmas gift to you).

So invite your friends over and serve up some proper holiday cheer, warmth wrapped up with a bit of liquor. And if you want to keep the party rolling, here’s a pro tip: Get yourself a percolator so you can spend more time lubing up that liver and less time slaving over a hot stove. Here’s to you and yours, a happy holiday season, a somehow trim waistline and no awkward fitting clothes you have to try on in front of everyone.

Photo: Warner Bros.

1/8 Hot Toddy This drink is almost as simple as spiked hot cider. The simple recipe includes whisky (usually Scotch), hot water, honey, and lemon. That’s it. Simple, delicious, warming, and perfect. It’s great for colds too, but that might just be because it will knock you out so you can get some boozed-up sleep. Photo: jrwasserman (Getty Images)

2/8 Mulled Wine The only thing better than a nice glass of cold, crisp wine on a summer night is a mug of hot, spiced mulled wine on a frigid winter night. It’s made with a variety of ingredients based on your taste. The most common are orange peels, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and sugar. Some even jazz it up by adding brandy (we’re all for that). Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

3/8 Boozy Hot Chocolate Depending on the amount of time (or how lazy you are) this recipe could take a while (or no time at all). We’re lazy so we literally boil water, let it cool a bit, add hot chocolate mix, stir it up and add our favorite booze. That’s how we roll. Photo: Richard Eskite Photography (Getty Images)

4/8 Spiked Hot Cider This one is a no-brainer. Every grocery store and farmers market is selling apple cider. It pairs perfectly with glazed fry cakes. Make sure to save some to slowly heat on your stove with a few cinnamon sticks and a healthy pour of your favorite bourbon. Photo: Bill Boch (Getty Images)



5/8 Tom and Jerry A traditional Christmas drink, Tom and Jerry is definitely the most complicated drink on this list. The first thing you need to do is make the batter using eggs, cream of tartar, butter, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, vanilla, and rum. This is mixed with more rum, brandy, and hot milk. Photo: Rimma_Bondarenko (Getty Images)

6/8 Wassail This popular British holiday drink is made with apple cider, orange juice, lemon juice, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Put everything together in a large pot and slow simmer until hot. Photo: ljubaphoto (Getty Images)

7/8 Hot Buttered Rum One of the most popular hot holiday drinks of all time, hot buttered rum is made by muddling butter, sugar, and various spices in your mug before adding rum and hot water. The only problem with this drink is that once you have one, you’ll want to drink one every day during the holiday months. Photo: JoanieSimon (Getty Images)

8/8 Eggnog Just kidding, eggnog is as disgusting as you can get. Do you really want to have something in common with Cousin Eddie?

