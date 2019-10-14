National Dessert Day: The 8 Best Dessert Cocktails to Celebrate Like an Immature Adult

Let’s face it. When we were kids, the only reason we ever ate our whole dinner was so that we could have dessert. We’d choke down spoonfuls of cauliflower, beets, and spinach if it meant we got to enjoy a piece of apple pie or a brownie after dinner. As adults, most of us haven’t outgrown our love for the sweet stuff. That’s why we’re stoked for National Dessert Day on Oct. 14, but rather than celebrate with chocolate cake, we’re going to drink our dessert. Join us by whipping up one of the boozy dessert cocktails below.

Photo: Jose M. Montoro (Getty Images)

1/8 Brandy Alexander This decadent classic cocktail is made with crème de cacao, cognac, and heavy cream. It's great after a hearty, hot meal, followed by a long nap. Photo: maurese (Getty Images)

2/8 Godfather If the grasshopper is the most dessert-like, the Godfather is the booziest. That’s because it consists of a 50-50 ratio of Scotch and amaretto. The amaretto gives it a sweet flavor and the Scotch gives it the kick we enjoy. Photo: Ekaterina Molchanova (Getty Images)

3/8 Grasshopper If you like your desserts minty fresh, the grasshopper should be your go-to dessert cocktail. Made with cream, crème de cacao, and crème de menthe, this might be the most desserty of all the dessert cocktails on this list. Photo: Jose M. Montoro (Getty Images)

4/8 Irish Coffee There might not be a better way to finish a meal than with an Irish coffee. Part dessert, part cocktail, and 100 percent caffeine bomb, this drink will double your buzz. Photo: Paul Poplis (Getty Images)



5/8 Milk Punch If you like milk and you like bourbon, then we have the cocktail for you. Milk punch combines bourbon (or your favorite whiskey) with milk, vanilla extract, and sugar. It's definitely not for lactose-intolerant folk. Photo: Alena Hrbková (Getty Images)

6/8 Mudslide This is the kind of cocktail where you really don’t need to drink more than one. It’s chock full of dairy. And by dairy we mean coffee liqueur, Irish cream, and heavy cream. Oh yeah, it also calls for a heavy amount of vodka. Photo: Rob Palmer (Getty Images)

7/8 Tom and Jerry This popular holiday cocktail has been around since the early 1800s. The whole preparation process is annoyingly complicated, but it’s basically eggnog with rum and brandy mixed in to booze it up. Photo: Kasia75 (Getty Images)

8/8 White Russian Carrying on the tradition of pretty much every dessert cocktail being made with dairy, we’ve come to Jeffrey Lebowski’s favorite drink: the White Russian. If this combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream is good enough for “The Dude,” then it’s good enough for us. Photo: Jessica Boone (Getty Images)

