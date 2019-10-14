Living / Food & Drink
dessert cocktails

National Dessert Day: The 8 Best Dessert Cocktails to Celebrate Like an Immature Adult

by Christopher Osburn

Let’s face it. When we were kids, the only reason we ever ate our whole dinner was so that we could have dessert. We’d choke down spoonfuls of cauliflower, beets, and spinach if it meant we got to enjoy a piece of apple pie or a brownie after dinner. As adults, most of us haven’t outgrown our love for the sweet stuff. That’s why we’re stoked for National Dessert Day on Oct. 14, but rather than celebrate with chocolate cake, we’re going to drink our dessert. Join us by whipping up one of the boozy dessert cocktails below.

Photo: Jose M. Montoro (Getty Images)

Brewer approved: The Best Stouts For Fall Drinking

Where everybody knows your name: RANKED! Our 9 Favorite TV and Movie Bartenders

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.