Drink-o-Ween: Pairing Your Favorite Halloween Treats With Our Favorite Booze Tricks

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays, especially because now that we’re adults, we don’t even have to go trick-or-treating. We can buy our own damn candy. Even better, we can pair said candy with a whole lot of booze. But, when drinking beer, wine, or liquor with candy, it’s important to pair it correctly so as not to scare your system. That’s why we did the hard work for you below. Check out our favorite booze and candy pairings for scary perfect Allhallows Eve.

1/8 Gin and Skittles There’s a reason gin and tonics have lime wedges added to them: the botanical spirit and citrus are made for each other. The same goes for all of the other flavors in a bag of Skittles. Now that’s really how you “taste the rainbow.”

2/8 Applejack and Snickers Applejack is one of the oldest American spirits. This rich apple brandy pairs perfectly with the peanut and caramel of a Snickers bar.

3/8 Barrel-Aged Stout and Peanut Butter Cups Few candy and beer pairings are more indulgent than a high ABV barrel-aged stout and a few peanut butter cups. You just might end up needing some milk on the side.

4/8 Bourbon and Candy Corn Bourbon is full of corn sweetness, so why not ramp up that flavor with sugary, rich candy corn? Some people aren’t too keen on this candy, but if you pair a handful with your favorite bourbon, you might change your tune.



5/8 Champagne and Starbursts If you’ve ever added a sliced strawberry to your Champagne flute, you know how well Champagne and fruit work together. The same goes for a glass of bubbly with a few Starbursts on the side.

6/8 Dark Rum and Butterfingers Dark rum works just as well with the fruity flavors of Tiki drinks as it does with the sweet, crunchy, peanut butter flavor of Bart Simpson’s favorite candy bar.

7/8 Scotch and Dark Chocolate In our opinion, a good Scotch is better than any candy. But, if you pair a smoky, peated Scotch with a few pieces of dark chocolate, you’re going to be pretty happy with your decision.

8/8 Irish Stout and Junior Mints We paired a barrel-aged stout with a peanut butter cup, but a regular dry, Irish stout pairs perfectly with a box of Kramer’s favorite treat: Junior Mints.

