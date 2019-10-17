10 Spooky Halloween Beers to Give Your Liver a Scare

Halloween is coming. Do you know what you’ll be drinking? There’s no need to wait until the 31st to start sampling beers that pay homage to the spookiest season of the year. Cue up those scary movies, break out the candy, and crack open a couple of cold ones. We have enough recommendations to keep you buzzed all month below.

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

1/10 Ninkasi Dawn of the Red Zombies are all the rage. Celebrate this year by watching the classic comedy Shaun of the Dead and sipping on this 7 percent American red ale. Photo: Ninkasi

2/10 Alesmith Evil Dead Red This very eerie fall beer is a devilish 6.66 percent alcohol and is full of citrus, pine, and malty flavors you’ll want to pair with your favorite candy. Photo: Alesmith

3/10 New Holland Ichabod We all know the story of the headless horseman and Ichabod Crane. This fall, you can drink a 4.5 percent pumpkin ale in his honor. Photo: New Holland

4/10 Firestone Walker Krieky Bones This barrel-aged wild ale is sour, tangy, and perfect for pairing with cool evenings and fall bonfires. Photo: Firestone Walker



5/10 Great Lakes Nosferatu This 8 percent ABV red ale is perfect for the blood suckers among us. Or at least people who enjoy drinking red ales in the fall. Photo: Great Lakes

6/10 Southern Tier Pumking Every year, people look forward to the Peanuts and their search for "the great pumpkin." While watching that classic Halloween special, why not enjoy the king of pumpkin beers? Photo: Southern Tier

7/10 Rogue Dead Guy Rogue’s flagship beer, Dead Guy, is rich 6.8 percent Maibock perfectly suited for fall drinking. Photo: Rogue Ales

8/10 Fat Head's Spooky Tooth Leave the Halloween candy for the kids and drink this 9 percent ABV pumpkin ale (which tastes like pumpkin pie) instead. Photo: Fat Head’s



9/10 The Lost Abbey Witches Wit This 4.7 percent wheat ale is made in honor of any witch burned at the stake. That seems fairly bleak, but this beer is really tasty. Photo: The Lost Abbey

10/10 Three Floyds Zombie Dust One of the most sought-after craft beers, Zombie Dust is a wickedly hoppy pale ale you’ll want to enjoy all month long. Photo: Three Floyds

