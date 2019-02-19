Bartender Approved: The Best Whiskey Cocktails For Winter Drinking

Photo: Alexey Dulin / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Winter is drinking time. If you live in the areas of the country routinely blanked by snow and smothered in cold temperatures, what else are you going to do? After you just spent an hour shoveling your driveway do you want to go inside and have a cup of hot cocoa? Heck no! You want a warming, booze-filled, classic hot toddy with hot water, lemon, honey, and your favorite whiskey. Now doesn’t that sound a lot better than a mug of sugary chocolate water? It certainly does to us.

Since our favorite winter sport is drinking (curling is a close second because you can do it with a beer in hand) we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to let us in on their secret to staying warm and slightly buzzed this winter. You can check out all of their recommended whiskey cocktails below.

1/9 Hot Toddy “My favorite whiskey cocktail for winter, of course, is a hot toddy. Drinking a hot toddy is like having a warm cup of tea, except with a little kick.” – Jessica Soldau, bar manager at The Morning After in San Diego Photo: jrwasserman (Getty Images)

2/9 Old-Fashioned “What's my favorite whiskey cocktail for winter? I'm just an old-fashioned girl. Nearly any variation makes me happy as long as the sugar component is relaxed. It makes me want a fireplace inside and snow outside.” – Mariel Burns, head bartender at Trademark Taste + Grind in New York City Photo: tothemoonphoto (Getty Images)

3/9 Whiskey Sour “My favorite whiskey cocktail for winter is a whiskey sour made with our house-made cinnamon and almond syrup with a few dashes of R&D sarsaparilla bitters.” – Ryan Andrews, lead bartender at Prohibition in San Diego Photo: bhofack2 (Getty Images)

4/9 Mint Julep “I like to think I’m an aspirational drinker. Cold out? Let’s drink like it’s July, with a Mint Julep. The combination of citrus, sweet, mint, and the bite of a good whiskey makes any winter day seem like a day on the water.” – Spencer Elliot, head bartender at The Boogie Room in New York City Photo: Michael Marquand (Getty Images)



5/9 Vieux Carre “Vieux Carré. A New Orleans Manhattan variation, one of the few post-Prohibition classics, and a drink that you look and feel better just for being in its company. Rye, cognac, Carpano Antica, a quarter ounce of Bénédictine, and both Peychaud's and Angostura bitters. It's like a Manhattan's suaver and more sophisticated cousin.” – Jason O’Bryan, spirits director at The Florence in San Diego Photo: Maxim Fesenko (Getty Images)

6/9 Roby Roy "My favorite winter cocktail is a well-adjusted Rob Roy with a healthy amount of Angostura bitters, Aberfeldy 12, Cocchi di Torino, and a bar spoon of a stone fruit liquor like Giffard's Creme de Peche. I am usually not a fan of hot cocktails, so I prefer a stirred cocktail that has depth really gets the job done." – Sean Johnson, head bartender at Gabriel Kreuther in New York City Photo: Mateusz Gzik (Getty Images)

7/9 Manhattan “I love any Manhattan variation. There’re so many delicious winter flavors: apple cinnamon, hazelnut, or even our own black walnut that pairs beautifully with a nice bourbon or rye option. Our Black Walnut Manhattan at Legasea has certainly been a fan favorite this past winter season.” – Nikki McCutcheon, beverage manager at Moxy Times Square in New York City Photo: Ray Kachatorian (Getty Images)

8/9 Bobby Burns “A Bobby Burns cocktail is the perfect winter whiskey drink. It's in the Manhattan family but subs out rye whiskey in place of a great blended Scotch. You'll also need some Italian sweet vermouth, bitters, and the magical elixir known as Benedictine, made by monks with dozens of herbs in a brandy base. For the Scotch, I'd choose something with body and character like Johnnie Walker Black Label.” – Andrew Meltzer, bartender at Noosh in San Francisco Photo: Jeff Kauck (Getty Images)



9/9 Gold Rush “I love a good whiskey sour, specifically the Gold Rush which is made with bourbon, honey, and lemon. I prefer mine with Woodford Reserve bourbon because it's perfectly balanced and sits at a perfect 45.2 percent ABV which is the perfect backbone for this simple sour.” – Tyler Zielinski, bartender at Backbar in Hudson, New York Photo: alpaksoy (Getty Images)