The 10 Tastiest Vodkas For Jell-O Shots (That Get Your Friends Way Drunker Than They Should)

Vodka definitely doesn’t get the respect it deserves in the world of spirits. That’s likely because this clear, distilled spirit is simply water and ethanol. When distilled correctly, it’s practically flavorless. It doesn’t get the added kick of flavor from barrel aging, hence the lack of respect. But it does get its due when it comes to punches, cocktails, and of course Jell-O shots. But picking the right vodka for your Jell-O shots is no easy task. That’s why we rounded up the 10 tastiest vodkas to get your friends drunker than they should be. Check out our picks below.

1/10 Absolut Likely the most earth-friendly vodkas is also one of the best. You can’t go wrong with regular Absolut. But you can kick up your Jell-O shots by using one of the brand’s flavored vodkas. Photo: Absolut

2/10 Belvedere This rye-based, traditional Polish vodka is one of the smoothest and highly-respected vodkas in the world. Lucky for you, it’s also not very expensive. Photo: Belvedere

3/10 Haku Japan is well known for its whisky, but maybe they should be known for their vodkas, too. This reasonably-priced, rice-based vodka is great for sipping or mixing into shots. Photo: Suntory

4/10 Hangar 1 The San Francisco-based vodka brand makes its spirit using grapes and wheat. The result is bright, complex vodka perfect for any occasion. Photo: Hangar 1



5/10 Reyka This reasonably-priced Icelandic vodka is so good you might not even want to use it for Jell-O shots. But, if you do, you’ll be happy with the smooth flavor from filtering through volcanic rocks. Photo: Reyka

6/10 Russian Standard It tastes like premium vodka at a value price. It’s very smooth and works well on its own or in Jell-O shots. Photo: Russian Standard

7/10 Skyy Americans aren’t necessarily known for their vodka. But this highly-filtered vodka is reason to celebrate. It’s smooth and perfect for Jell-O shots. Photo: Skyy

8/10 Stolichnaya This is the vodka drinker’s vodka. It’s smooth, crisp, and dry, the way vodka should be. It’s also cheap and mixes well with cherry Jell-O. Photo: Stolichnaya



9/10 Tito's Handmade Vodka No Jell-O shot party is complete without Tito’s. The smooth, small-batch spirit is a bargain for around $30. Photo: Tito’s

10/10 Zubrowka This Polish vodka should appeal to gin fans due to its herbal nature and spicy kick from Bison Grass. The unique flavor will only add to your favorite Jell-O flavors. Photo: Zubrowka

