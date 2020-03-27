Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers

When the coronavirus outbreak began to hit the U.S., it was decided that the best course of action was for people to shelter in place in their homes, avoid crowds with social distancing, and close schools and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the virus. But, in all the planning, few realized the impact the bar and restaurant closures would have on the restaurant owners, chefs, servers, and bartending community. For years, we’ve seen our neighborhood bartenders diligently and confidently preparing cocktails for us as we stand on the other side of the bar waiting for our drinks. Now, they’re unemployed and they need our help.

In the weeks since the closures, many organizations have stepped up to donate money. Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing has launched the Bar & Restaurant Relief Fund, Bacardi donated $3 million to support non-profit partners of the hospitality industry, Brown-Forman donated $1 million to COVID-19 response funds, Beam Suntory is donating $1 million, and the list goes on and on. This week, popular flavored whiskey brand Fireball decided that the best way to help the service industry was the start the world’s largest virtual (and metaphorical) tip jar.

Fireball is beginning the virtual tip jar with $100,000. They plan to match all contributions up to $400,000. The money will be donated to organizations designed to help the folks currently unemployed in the service industry. They’ve spent their careers mixing up drinks for us. Now it’s our turn to show them how much we care. You can get the word out on social media by using #BiggestTipJar or by visiting Fireball’s GoFundMe page.

Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

1/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

2/12 The Mandatory Guide to Dating in the Age of Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Gerard Fritz (Getty Images)

3/12 This Coronavirus-Fighting Device Guarantees You’ll Wash Your Hands Long Enough, If You Finally Decide to Wash Them at All For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Charday Penn (Getty Images)

4/12 Hilariously Inventive DIY Face Masks That May (Or May Not) Keep Coronavirus Away For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Alexander Short / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Fuse (Getty Images)

6/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Young American Forced to Find a Hobby Without Work, Sports and Travel Weighing Him Down, Thanks to Coronavirus For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Oppenheim Bernhard (Getty Images)



9/12 Mandatory Staff Picks: Comfort Movies to Keep You Calm During Your Coronavirus Quarantine For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

10/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

11/12 Coronavirus Movie Marathon: The Best Sick Day Films When You Have a Lengthy Quarantine Ahead For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Warner Bros.

12/12 Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine) For more coronavirus news, click here. Photo: Rawpixel(Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.