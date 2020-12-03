Fun / Weird News

Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker

by Christopher Osburn

We all know that the best ways to combat COVID-19 are to wash your hands often (for 20 seconds), wear a mask, and be socially distant whenever possible. Another way is to gargle with mouthwash. If you’re like us, this is good news because, on top of brushing our teeth (like a normal, functioning adult), we also already use mouthwash every day.

Researchers at the University of Cardiff in Wales found that simply gargling mouthwash for 30 seconds can battle COVID. The preliminary lab results are based on a 12-week study. It should be noted that, according to the study, not just any mouth wash will do. It must contain at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride as this is the active ingredient combating the virus.

In the mintiest fresh study of all time, researchers tried many different styles and brands of mouthwash to determine the right fit. They compared the brands to see which worked better to kill the virus.

The report, with the very easy-to-say name of The Virucidal Efficacy of Oral Rinse Components Against SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro, found that three types of mouthwash worked so well that they destroyed the virus.

It should be noted that if you’re not smart enough to take other precautions and you think you can just come home and gargle some mouthwash, you’re wrong. It only works if the virus is in your saliva, it likely does nothing if it’s moved into your lung tissue. It’s not some kind of magical cure. Make smart choices and enjoy minty breath in the process.

