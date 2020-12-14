Fun / Weird News

Burning Questions: Why Is Everyone Losing Their Pants in Fights These Days?

by Christopher Osburn

A strange phenomenon is currently occurring in the United States. We’re not talking about the weird monolith that appeared (and then disappeared) in the Utah desert or even how a certain orange-hued politician who seems hell-bent on completely dividing the country as he slowly saunters out the door. No, we’re talking about the strange occurrence of people losing their pants in the middle of a fight.

We don’t know why it’s happening, but it is. In the last few weeks, pant-less men have battled two times. The first occurred when a 14-hour wait to get food from a new Colorado In-N-Out Burger sparked a fight in which a man was “knocked out of his sweatpants.” More recently, a fight in a Florida WaWa culminated with one of the men throwing down in fisticuffs completely losing his pants and undies.

While both of these seem to be inadvertent, we believe that losing your pants might turn out to give you a tactical advantage in a fight. While we’d never condone fighting, below you’ll find our explanations of why someone might be sans pants when it comes time for a brawl. Maybe the Mike Tyson fight would have been different (less boring) if they had employed these tactics.

