Get Guy Fieri’s Trashcan Nachos Delivered to Your Door, The Gift That Keeps Giving a Reason to Stay Close to the Bathroom

Guy Fieri is a force of nature. And we don’t mean that he’s an unstoppable hurricane of talent, creativity, and modesty. No, he’s more of a tornado of frosted tips, over-excitement, and heart-attacking-inducing fried food. While he’s well known for visiting every greasy spoon on his Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, he’s quickly becoming well-known for his own food and that includes his Las Vegas restaurant El Burro Borracho and its iconic, cheesy, gooey, enormous Trash Can Nachos.

If you don’t know about this monstrosity of carbs and cheese, it’s a giant tin can filled with nachos and the various accouterments therein. Since we’re amid a pandemic and you have the intelligence not to go traipsing around the country, you won’t be able to visit Vegas and enjoy this caloric nightmare any time soon.

Lucky for you, Goldbelly is here to help. This popular service ships foods from restaurants all over the country directly to you. One of its newest offerings is Fieri’s aforementioned nachos. Don’t worry, the nachos aren’t prepared beforehand. So you won’t receive a package of cheesy, wet, mush that would make more sense to be used as glue than actually eaten.

The $69 kit includes tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, Guy’s Super Melty Cheese Sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream, and even pickled red onions. You can add barbecue brisket or pulled pork for an additional $10. If you’re thinking that $70 is a lot of money for nachos, this appetizer is enormous and is designed to feed 4 to 6 people. You also get a bottle of Fieri’s BBQ sauce and “Trash Can Nacho” tin can so you can recreate the layers of cheesy goodness at home.

So, if you want to take a trip to “Flavortown” while actually staying in your own home, frost your tips, grab your favorite flame-covered bowling shirt, stock up on the Lipitor and visit GoldBelly’s website to celebrate the holidays the Guy Fieri way.

Photo: Goldbelly

1/12 Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

2/12 TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)

4/12 New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)



5/12 Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)

6/12 Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

8/12 President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Associated Press



9/12 The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

10/12 What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)



11/12 Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook

12/12 Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.