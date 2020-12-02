Fun / Weird News

The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions

by Christopher Osburn

In the past few weeks, the world has been plagued by a baffling mystery. And no, we’re not talking about how Rudy Guiliani looks at himself in the mirror every morning. We’re talking about a strange metal monolith that randomly appeared in the desert in Utah. On Nov. 18, wildlife officials were counting sheep from a helicopter when they spotted the 11-foot tall, metal, triangular structure.

The world awaited news on where it came from and whether or not we should prepare for an imminent alien invasion. And, just like a fart in the wind, it was gone. Only to have another monolith appear thousands of miles away in Romania.

The metallic pillar was discovered adjacent to an ancient ruin referred to as the Petrodava Dacian Fortress near the city of Piatra Neamt last Thursday. Likely, it’s not the same monolith from the desert. Besides the fact that it would be fairly difficult to move a massive metal monolith almost 6,000 miles away, it appears to be larger than the first. This one is 13 feet tall and one of the sides is facing Mount Ceahlau, a holy mountain range in the country.

Just like the local officials in Utah, Romanian officials are completely dumbfounded as to how the monolith got there and where it came from.

After two random monoliths have appeared halfway around the world, there are still way more questions than answers. Where did they come from? Who put them there? Why did they choose the seemingly random locations? So far, we can only assume they this one will disappear and a new one will appear in another random location. But where? Argentina? Australia? Antarctica? Your guess is as good as ours.

