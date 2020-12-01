The 15 Funniest Tweets About Big Trump and His Tiny Desk

Since losing the presidential election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump has been surprisingly silent…until Thanksgiving, when he decided to round up a bunch of reporters and yell at them.

OK, that wasn’t the stated purpose of the holiday press conference. First, he blabbed about how he called some service members. Then he bragged about Space Force. He finished his rant (err…speech) by lobbing the word “rigged” around regarding the election (without a shred of evidence to back his claim up, of course). Then he lost it on a Reuters reporter for some perceived disrespect.

“Don’t talk to me that way. You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that — I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” Trump scolded the journalist.

But that wasn’t what made Twitter go wild. No, it was something else entirely: the size of Trump’s desk. In some silly mistake (or some very clever sabotage), someone put a very big man behind a very tiny desk. The social media platform tore the president to shreds over it. From a new nickname #DiaperDon to comparisons to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, Twitter users had a heyday mocking No. 45 being relegated to the kids’ table. Who new furniture could provide so many laughs? Here are 15 of the best burns, memes, and musings about Trump’s tiny desk.

THANKS FOR LENDING ME YOUR DESK pic.twitter.com/19GMO22q07 — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 27, 2020

or in this instance — the kiddie table https://t.co/1tbGJSaYpP pic.twitter.com/zfKPCW4kdZ — The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) November 27, 2020

“Don’t talk to me that way! You’re just a-you’re just a lightweight!… I’m the president of the United States! Don’t ever…” pic.twitter.com/stelGaLG05 — Drive by Souping (Cailín Zona) (@Mo_Zona) November 27, 2020

My Christmas shopping list keeps growing! pic.twitter.com/ikjXe4Gtzn — SchrödingerMöbius (@SchrdingerMbiu1) November 27, 2020

The Reddit Photoshop thread of Trump’s tiny desk conference belongs in a museum https://t.co/b31g1ybJqd pic.twitter.com/UI9mJ2bsCS — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 27, 2020

I have a joke about Donald Trump’s tiny desk but NPR turned it into a concert series. — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) November 28, 2020

Couldn’t NPR find anyone else? Does he even play an instrument? pic.twitter.com/PzXsDa290R — Evie Nagy (@EvieN) November 27, 2020

Getting strong “parent evening at primary school” vibes from Trump’s tiny desk pic.twitter.com/2dcpK7F2Hu — Pete Blandamer (@PBlandamer) November 27, 2020

Tiny desk>Rudy dripping hair dye>Four Seasons Total Landscaping>the fly on Pence’s head. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 27, 2020