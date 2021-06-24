Meanwhile in Thailand: Elephant Charges Through Wall to Steal Family’s Food (We Have Finally Found Our Spirit Animal)

If you’ve ever been “hangry” (hungry and angry at the same time), you’ll definitely relate to this story. A famished elephant charged through the wall of a family’s home in Thailand in order to steal food. (We have finally found our spirit animal!)

Of course, this was all caught on video. In the bizarre footage, the elephant’s head is seen poking through the destroyed wall as its trunk searches for anything edible in the kitchen.

“It was funny to see the elephant like that but also I’m worried he could come back again,” resident Rachadawan Phungprasopporn told Newsflare.

Her fear is not unfounded. Apparently, the elephant had staked out the house a couple of months prior but didn’t do any damage. This time, the elephant made its move around 2 a.m., waking Phungprasopporn and her husband with its pillaging.

Somehow, Phungprasopporn’s husband was able to chase the pachyderm away, but not before it stole an entire bag of rice. In its wake, the animal left a massive, elephant-shaped hole.

“The wall will cost about 50,000 Baht (US $1,579.73) to repair,” Phungprasopporn said.

Though Phungprasopporn reported the breaking-and-entering to the police, the authorities were utterly unhelpful (some things are universal, apparently). They advised her to keep food out of the kitchen.

“The most likely explanation for this situation is that the elephant smelled the food and wanted to eat it,” said conservation officer Supanya Chengsutha.

No shit, Sherlock.

So, to recap: if you’re a homeowner in Thailand, don’t keep your food in the kitchen and make sure you have a little savings to cover the occasional elephant hole-in-the-wall repair.

