Flight Attendant Animating His Story of Taping Belligerent Passenger to the Seat Is Honestly the Best Thing We’ve Seen This Year
Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, but in this case, it’s hard to tell which is which. You may have heard of a viral video that’s been circulating on social media featuring a flight attendant named Alfredo Rivera. His claim to fame? He allegedly duct-taped an unruly passenger to his seat on a Frontier flight.
In the video, Rivera claims that his asshole alarm went off because the unfriendly flier smelled like “a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, four shots of Everclear alcohol, and regret.”
“Now understand something. I’m a flight attendant. That means I attend the flights. Sometimes our job has us attending to crazy people. If you push us too far, you’re going to have to attend this ass-whooping,” he says.
Regarding the incident in question, he recalled, “I said, ‘Yeah, we’re about to m-m-m-m-m-mummify your ass now, boy.’ So we wrapped him up better than any Christmas present you ever seen. He won’t be coming on any more Frontier flights, at all.”
Sounds too hilarious to be real, right? Well, we’re sad to say it is. This dude is actually a comedian known as “The Real Spark,” and the video was a parody of a similar event that took place on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami. The comic even stole the name Alfredo Rivera from a bona fide witness who gave a (less entertaining) interview to a news station.
That real-life incident involved an Ohio man named Max Berry. After two in-flight cocktails and a request for another, Berry allegedly groped two crewmembers’ breasts and inappropriately brushed up against another flight attendant’s buttocks. The 22-year-old was restrained in his seat with duct tape and was later charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault.
View this post on Instagram
The crew members who tied him up were suspended.
It’s tough to distinguish fake news from the genuine article sometimes, but at least the internet knows how to identify what’s funny.
