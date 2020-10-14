California Pastor Transformed Into Porn Star, Oh Good Lord the Irony!

From saint to sinner. That’s the trajectory of 36-year-old Nikole Mitchell of California. The former pastor and mother of three left the Church to pursue a career in porn on OnlyFans.

“The fullness of who I was was no longer welcome [in church],” Mitchell, who identifies as queer, lamented on the British TV show This Morning. “I had these desires to express myself in ways I’d never been able to.”

Mitchell grew up in a Baptist family but fantasized about becoming a stripper from a young age. She instead channeled her penchant for performance into the pulpit at an evangelist megachurch in St. Paul, Minnesota. But after attending an LGBT theater performance, she had a revelation and decided she could no longer live a duplicitous life. She came out as bisexual to her then-husband of around six years. While Mitchell claims the Mr. was supportive of her sexual identity, the couple eventually divorced.

In the wake of her reinvention as a stripper and erotic model based in Los Angeles, many of her church-going pals excommunicated her; others joined OnlyFans anonymously to gawk. Mitchell currently has 96K followers on Instagram and has shared her story with multiple news and entertainment outlets, including on Jimmy Kimmel.

“My sexuality is incredibly healing and sacred,” she told the New York Post. “And when I give this gift to people, it blesses them.”

Amen to that. You’re preaching to the choir here. Take us to church!

Cover Photo: New York Post

